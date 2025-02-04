Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Strasbourg will welcome Angers to the Stade de la Meinau in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday. The hosts defeated fifth-tier side Thaon on penalties last month and Les Noirs et Blancs overcame Quevilly-Rouen Métropole 3-2 in the previous round.

Le Racing saw their unbeaten streak across all competitions ended after eight games on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Rennes in Ligue 1. They failed to score for the first time since December and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors had enjoyed a winning start to 2025 but are winless in their last two games. After a 1-0 loss to Lens in Ligue 1 last month, they played out a 1-1 home draw against Le Havre on Sunday. Both teams had a player sent off in the first half and Florent Hanin scored a 90th-minute equalizer.

Strasbourg vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 63 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 23 wins. Les Noirs et Blancs are not far behind with 19 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

They last met in Ligue 1 in September and played out a 1-1 draw.

Strasbourg have a 100% home record in 2025, scoring five goals in two games.

Angers have lost just one of their last eight away games in this fixture. They have registered four wins and scored two goals apiece in four games in that period.

They have met just twice in the Coupe de France. The visitors have a 100% record in these games and won 5-4 on penalties in the fifth round in 2023.

Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc have lost two of their last 10 games in all competitions, though both defeats have been registered in away games. They have suffered just one loss at home this season. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last six home games and will look to build on that form.

Dilane Bakwa and Seb Nanasi are back in training but are unlikely to start here. Caleb Wiley, Oscar Perea, and Alaa Bellaarouch are long-term absentees. Rayane Messi and Eduard Sobol were unused substitutes against Rennes and should return to the starting XI.

After recording five consecutive wins, Angers are winless in their last two games and will look to bounce back in this match. They have just one win in their last five meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming on penalties in the Coupe de France fifth round in 2023.

Sidiki Chérif, Jacques Ekiomé, and Cédric Hountondji missed the league game against Le Havre last week and remain sidelined with injuries. Bamba Dieng is also unlikely to start here.

While both teams have been in good touch in 2025, Le Racing have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Angers

Strasbourg vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

