Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2023

Strasbourg will host Angers at the Stade de la Meinau on Friday in another round of the Coupe de France.

The home side have endured a very difficult league campaign so far and currently find themselves in the relegation zone of the Ligue 1 table. They were beaten 3-2 by Troyes in their last game, fighting their way back from a two-goal deficit before falling behind once again late in the game.

Strasbourg are three-time winners of the Coupe de France, last lifting the domestic cup back in the 2000-01 season.

Angers have not fared much better than their weekend hosts this season, returning to competitive action with a 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Ajaccio. They were beaten 2-1 by Lorient in their last league outing and had looked set to come away with all three points before conceding twice in the final 11 minutes of the game.

The visitors have never won the domestic cup but came close back in the 2016-17 campaign where they made it to the final before losing 1-0 to record champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Strasbourg vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Strasbourg and Angers. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.

Strasbourg are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions, while their opponents have failed to keep any in their last 12.

Angers have picked up just four points away from home in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the French top flight.

Les Scoïstes have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, with a goal concession tally of 37.

Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction

Strasbourg are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last eight games across all competitions. They are without a win on home turf this season and could struggle here.

Angers have lost their last two games and have now lost 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions. Neither side are in encouraging form and could see their cup clash decided on penalties.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Angers

Strasbourg vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matchups)

