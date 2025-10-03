Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Strasbourg will host Angers at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed an overall strong start to their league campaign and sit fifth in the table, just three points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the pile.
They suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Olympique Marseille last time out, taking the lead early in the first half before their opponents scored two late goals to cart away the points. However, they returned to winning ways on Thursday as they beat Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in the UEFA Conference League.
Angers, meanwhile, beat newly-promoted Paris FC on opening day but have seen things go south ever since. They were beaten 2-0 by Stade Brestois in their last match, struggling to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet despite dominating possession in both halves.
The visitors sit 17th in the table with just five points from six matches and will be looking to exit the drop zone with an unlikely result on the road this weekend.
Strasbourg vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 58 meetings between Strasbourg and Angers. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer with their other 19 contests ending level.
- The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last five.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- Angers are the lowest-scoring side in the French top-flight this season with just three goals.
- Strasbourg have conceded seven goals in Ligue 1 this season, a record bettered by only five other teams in the division.
Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction
Le Racing have won three of their last four matches and five of their last seven. They are clear favorites heading into this one and will only need to stay switched on to secure maximum points in front of their home fans on Sunday.
Le SCO are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last five outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the visitors suffer yet another defeat on Saturday.
Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Angers
Strasbourg vs Angers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)