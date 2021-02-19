Strasbourg vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, with Strasbourg playing host to Angers at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

Strasbourg are currently in 16th place in the table, but have a six-point buffer from the drop zone. Meanwhile, Angers are in 10th position in the standings.

However, with Strasbourg desperate for points, it will be interesting to see if they can they pick up a valuable win over their opponents this weekend.

Strasbourg vs Angers Head-to-Head

Last weekend saw Strasbourg pick up a massive win. They defeated Metz 1-2 in the Derby de l’Est, meaning they’re now a good six points away from the drop zone.

The win was their first in five league matches. Prior to that, Thierry Laurey’s side had won three in a row in January.

Strasbourg have often experienced winning or losing streaks during the current campaign. Perhaps last weekend was the start of another good run for the home team.

Meanwhile, Angers have been on a slide of late. Their only win in their last seven league matches came over strugglers Nimes on 31 January.

And worryingly, their goals have dried up. That seven-game stretch saw them score just five goals.

Advertisement

However, a win in this fixture could propel Angers up as high as seventh, so they’ll be desperate to pick up a victory.

The last game between these two sides came in December, and saw Strasbourg win 2-0. That was their first win over Angers in six attempts.

Strasbourg form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Angers form guide: W-D-L-W-L

.@fredguilbert24's cross ➕ Adrien Thomasson's header = the winning goal against our biggest rivals 😌



Highlights of our first win in the Derby de l'Est since 2007 are now available: https://t.co/K7ioA9LCNc pic.twitter.com/0j0tSMLzps — RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) February 15, 2021

Strasbourg vs Angers Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg will be without Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi and Mohamed Simakan, while Sanjin Prcic, Lebo Mothiba and Kevin Zohi are doubtful.

Injured: Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Sanjin Prcic, Lebo Mothiba, Kevin Zohi

Suspended: None

Angers

Angers are missing Enzo Ebosse, who is injured. Meanwhile, the involvement of Stephane Bahoken and Ibrahim Amadou is in doubt for this clash.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Stephane Bahoken, Ibrahim Amadou

Suspended: None

Advertisement

🆕 Horaire inédit pour la réception de l'@ASSEofficiel !



🕑 #SCOASSE, comptant pour la 𝗝𝟮𝟵, a été programmé au 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶 𝟭𝟯.𝟬𝟯, 𝟭𝟯:𝟬𝟬.



📺 Match diffusé sur 𝖢𝖺𝗇𝖺𝗅+ 𝖲𝗉𝗈𝗋𝗍. pic.twitter.com/HEMCfc2bqK — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) February 19, 2021

Strasbourg vs Angers Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima, Frederic Guilbert, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction

Despite Angers being above Strasbourg in the table, this could be a tricky game for the visitors. Strasbourg looked much improved last weekend, while Angers’ form has fallen like a stone recently.

Given that Strasbourg have already defeated Angers once this season, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see them repeat the feat here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Angers