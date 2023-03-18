Strasbourg vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Strasbourg face off with Auxerre in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (March 19).

This game could well be a pivotal one in the relegation battle. Strasbourg are 15th in the standings, with Auxerre sitting two places below them, but both teams are have 23 points.

In terms of form, Strasbourg have won just twice in their last eight games, while Auxerre are unbeaten in their last six. However, just two of those games have ended in victories for Christophe Pelissier’s side, who have drawn the other four.

Strasbourg vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent meetings between the sides have been mixed, with Auxerre winning three of their last six and Strasbourg taking two. However, Auxerre have not won at the Stade de la Meinau since January 2004.

Auxerre are one of the most goal-shy sides in Ligue 1, with just 23 goals. Despite going unbeaten in their last six games, they have only scored five times during this period.

Strasbourg have only won four games this season, although three of them have come since the start of 2023. Worryingly, though, only bottom side Angers have won fewer games than them.

Both sides can be considered to have one of Ligue 1’s weakest defences. Only eight sides, including Strasbourg and Auxerre, have conceded more than 40 goals this season.

Despite their struggles, Strasbourg’s Habib Diallo has been one of Ligue 1’s form players this season. He has scored 13 goals, the same number as Paris St-Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Strasbourg vs Auxerre Prediction

This is a difficult game to call, as Auxerre have been in better form but are also painfully goal-shy, scoring just 23 times.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, can call upon one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attackers in Habib Diallo – not that he has helped them win many games this season.

Overall, this one could go either way, but it seems more likely that it could end in a draw – a result that won’t do much to help the survival hopes of either side.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Auxerre

Strasbourg vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Strasbourg to score fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Strasbourg have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games against Auxerre.)

Tip 3: Habib Diallo to score for Strasbourg – Yes (Diallo has scored 13 goals this season, including five in his last six games.)

