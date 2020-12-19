Strasbourg vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Two teams struggling in the bottom half of the table meet at the Meinau Stadium on Sunday as Strasbourg host Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

With just four wins from 15 games, Strasbourg are languishing 15th in the standings, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Their record of nine defeats is also the most in the division at this stage after only Lorient and Nimes, both of whom have lost 10 times.

However, Thierry Laurey's side has managed to stabilize the ship a little in the recent weeks by avoiding a loss in the last four games.

This might not be favorable for a beleaguered Bordeaux side, who've been beaten in the last two rounds.

While the side has been stoic defensively, what has kept them from climbing further up the table is a limp offensive vanguard. Bordeaux has accrued only 15 goals this season - only three sides in the top-flight have managed fewer.

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Head-To-Head

In 19 games, Strasbourg narrowly edge Bordeaux with eight victories to six. That includes a 1-0 win away from home last season, before the return leg got canceled due to COVID-19.

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Bordeaux Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns for Strasbourg. They will be without long-term absentees Lebo Mothiba and Matz Sels as they continue their recovery from a knee injury and an Achilles rupture respectively.

However, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Alexander Djiku, and Ludovic Ajorque all risk suspension as they're just one yellow card away from a one-game ban.

The Racers captain and centre-back Stefan Mitrovic returns to the fold after serving his three-game suspension for the red card he received against Rennes.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bordeaux have a clean bill of health heading into the match and manager Jean-Louis Gasset has the whole squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Strasbourg (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima; Kenny Lala, Mohamed Simakan, Alexander Djiku, Lionel Carole; Jean-Eudes Aholou, Ibrahima Sissoko; Majeed Waris, Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Richer Bellegarde; Habib Diallo.

Bordeaux (4-4-2): Benoit Costil; Enock Kwateng, Paul Baysse, Pablo, Youssouf Sabaly; Yacine Adli, Otavio, Toma Basic, Ui-jo Hwang; Josh Maja, Hatem Ben Arfa.

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Prediction

Strasbourg have won their last four top-flight games against Bordeaux, so they'll be confident heading into the contest.

The visitors will rely on their defence to get something out of this game, and that may be enough for a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Bordeaux