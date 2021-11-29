Strasbourg vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action continues this week, with Strasbourg hosting Bordeaux on Wednesday in the 16th game week of the French top-flight.

Strasbourg played out a 1-1 away draw against Monaco in their last game. Wissam Ben Yedder gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half. Ludovic Ajorque then drew his side level after the restart from the penalty spot.

Strasbourg sit eighth in the Ligue 1 standings with 20 points from 15 games. They have drawn their last three games and will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Bordeaux were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Brest in their last game. Sunday's loss marked a third winless game for the visitors. They have won just one of their last nine games in the league and need to begin picking up points.

Bordeaux currently sit 16th in the league table with just 13 points. They are level on points with Clermont in the relegation playoff spot and are a point above rock-bottom in the league.

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Strasbourg and Bordeaux. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. Five of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in April. Strasbourg won the game 3-2 away from home.

Strasbourg Form Guide: D-D-D-W-L

Bordeaux Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Team News

Strasbourg

Ibrahima Sissoko picked up an injury late in the game against Monaco. The midfielder may not be available this week. Maxime Le Marchand and Lebo Mothiba are both out injured and will miss the game.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: Ibrahima Sissoko

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Abdel Medioub, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse and Josh Maja are all out with injuries and are not expected to feature on Wednesday.

Injured: Abdel Medioub, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Josh Maja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Lucas Perrin, Alexander Djiku, Gerzino Nyamsi; Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jean Eudes Aholou, Adrien Thomasson, Anthony Caci; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Edson Mexer, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Javairo Dilrosun, Junior Onana, Otavio, Remi Oudin; Yacine Adli; Alberth Elis

Strasbourg vs Bordeaux Prediction

Strasbourg have drawn their last three games in Ligue 1. They've conceded first in all three games and had to fight their way back to earn a point.

Bordeaux have won none of their last three games and one of their last nine. They have won just once away from home this campaign and have conceded the most goals in Ligue 1. The hosts should get the win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Bordeaux

