Strasbourg vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23 2025

Strasbourg take on Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday.

Ad

Strasbourg have steadily climbed the table in recent weeks thanks to a strong run and now sit in 7th. This puts them two places above Brest, but with just one point separating them, they could easily switch places this weekend.

So which of these sides will come out on top on Sunday?

Strasbourg vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest's recent record against Strasbourg has been excellent, with three wins and two draws in their last five. To find Strasbourg's last win in this fixture, you have to go back to May 2022.

Strasbourg's recent form in the league has been excellent. They have only lost once in their last nine matches, and have collected 20 points during this run. They come into this game on a run of back-to-back wins over Montpellier and Lens.

Brest have also been on solid form in the league, winning four of their last six games. However, Eric Roy's side were thumped by Paris St. Germain 7-0 this week, ending their thrilling UEFA Champions League run.

Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha is currently on the run of his life. He's scored seven goals in his last seven games, with only four other Ligue 1 players scoring more than his current total of 10 this season.

While Brest are in a comfortable mid-table position at the minute, their defence has been one of the most leaky in the competition. With 38 conceded, only the bottom four have let in more goals than Brest this season.

Ad

Trending

Strasbourg vs Brest Prediction

These two sides are closely matched, both in their league position and current form. However, a number of factors mean Strasbourg may be favoured here.

Firstly, Brest will be coming into this game on a bit of a downer following their UEFA Champions League elimination, and will also be far less fresh than their opponents this weekend.

Secondly, despite Strasbourg being without a handful of key players for this game, they have been on genuinely excellent form, and will also enjoy the home advantage.

Ad

With all of this considered, then, the prediction is a win for Strasbourg.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-0 Brest

Strasbourg vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Emanuel Emegha to score for Strasbourg - Yes (Emegha has scored seven goals in his last seven games).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Strasbourg's last three games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback