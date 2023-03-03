Strasbourg vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023

Strasbourg host Brest in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (March 5). The hosts are 15th in the standings but only one point above the relegation zone, having won just four games this season.

However, given that three of them have come in 2023, Strasboutg are looking a bit more confident at the moment.

Brest, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone but are just two points below Strasbourg. However, they have hit a slump in form in recent weeks, claiming only two points since the start of February.

Strasbourg vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between have favoured Strasbourg. They have not lost to Brest since December 2019 and have won three of their last six games with them. At the Stade de la Meinau, they're unbeaten against Brest since 2007.

Strasbourg have won two of their last four games. While they have lost to Lille in recent weeks, they drew against Clermont last weekend in a creditable performance.

Brest have won just once in 2023, beating bottom side Angers on January 29. Apart from that, they’ve lost five of their ten games since the season restarted following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including their last three.

Despite his team’s struggles, Strasbourg’s Habib Diallo has scored 13 goals this season, the same as PSG's Brazilian star Neymar.

Three of Brest’s four clean sheets this season have come in games that ended goalless, with their most recent such outing coming against Lyon on February 1.

Strasbourg vs Brest Prediction

Given Strasbourg’s upturn in form in recent weeks and the goalscoring exploits of Diallo, they should be hopeful of a victory. Their history against Brest at home is also positive.

Brest aren’t the worst side in Ligue 1, but they haven’t won in five games and have lost their last three. More worryingly, they can’t seem to score goals right now, having delivered just three in five games.

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29 #RCSASB29 🎙️ 𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗼𝘆 : "Il y a des retours : JK.Duverne, S.Mounié, F.Honorat, R.Del Castillo, C.Hérelle et B.Chardonnet. Ce sont des retours avec des états de forme divers. Ils peuvent figurer dans le groupe. K.Lala est ménagé 3 sem. et M. Pereira Lage s'entraîne encore." #RCSASB29 🎙️ 𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗥𝗼𝘆 : "Il y a des retours : JK.Duverne, S.Mounié, F.Honorat, R.Del Castillo, C.Hérelle et B.Chardonnet. Ce sont des retours avec des états de forme divers. Ils peuvent figurer dans le groupe. K.Lala est ménagé 3 sem. et M. Pereira Lage s'entraîne encore." https://t.co/v1EaC5Y1s1

So the prediction for this one is a home win, albeit by not too many goals.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-0 Brest

Strasbourg vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Strasbourg win

Tip 2: Habib Diallo to score for Strasbourg – Yes (Diallo has five goals in his last four games.)

Tip 3: Strasbourg to score at least two goals – Yes (Strasbourg have scored at least twice in their last three home games with Brest.)

Poll : 0 votes