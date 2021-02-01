Strasbourg vs Brest prediction, preview, team news, and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Strasbourg welcome Brest to the Stade de la Meinau for a Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday.

With just seven wins from 22 games, Les coureurs are 15th in the table with 24 points, just six clear of the relegation zone.

However, at one point this season, they appeared likely to go down. Their nine defeats from the opening 11 games had them rooted second from bottom.

But since December, their fortunes have changed for the better. From the last 11 games, they've lost only three times, steering clear of the relegation scramble.

The situation is quite the opposite for Brest, who are currently on a four-game losing streak, and have won just once from the last seven games.

This has seen them drop out of the top 10 and right down to 14th. Meanwhile, only two points separate these two sides going into the clash.

Strasbourg vs Brest Head-To-Head

Strasbourg have won exactly half of the 10 meetings between the sides, while Brest have beaten them only twice before.

📝 Rafiki Saïd est prêté jusqu'à la fin de saison au @StadeBriochin.



Le @SB29 souhaite beaucoup de réussite à Rafiki dans son nouveau club dans le cadre de ce prêt. pic.twitter.com/Dpdhj1cKmq — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) February 1, 2021

However, that includes a 5-0 drubbing in December 2019. In the first leg of their clash this season, Strasbourg once again came out on top in a 3-0 win.

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Brest Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Strasbourg vs Brest Team News

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan picked up an injury last month and will remain sidelined until March. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mats Sels is a long-term absentee.

The side's top-scorer Ludovic Ajorque must proceed with caution as he's just one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Matz Sels and Mohamed Simakan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🏆 #RCSASDR (0-1) I 10 ballons récupérés 🥇

4 centres dans le jeu 🥇@thetiticaci19 est votre homme du match @mutuellemutest ⤵️ — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) February 1, 2021

Brest

For the visitors, centre-back Denys Bain is the only casualty as he's still recovering from ligament damage.

Besides Bain, there are no fresh injury concerns or suspensions for the side.

Injured: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Strasbourg vs Brest Predicted XI

Strasbourg (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima; Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Lionel Carole; Ibrahima Sissooko, Dimitri Lienard; Habib Diallo, Adrien Thomasson, Mehdi Chahiri; Ludovic Ajorque.

Brest (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Perraud; Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie, Irvin Cordona.

Strasbourg vs Brest Prediction

Brest have been woefully poor on their travels this season. With that in mind, Strasbourg might benefit from home advantage.

This will likely be a low-scoring affair, but we're going with a home win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Brest