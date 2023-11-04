Strasbourg face off with Clermont Foot in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday (November 5).

Both of these teams sit in the lower reaches of the league table, with Strasbourg in 14th and Clermont three places below them in 17th.

So which of these sides will claim some much-needed points this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent history would suggest that this game will be low-scoring. In their last six meetings, just seven goals have been scored between these sides. Results have largely been even, with three of those six matches ending in draws.

Strasbourg’s draw with Rennes last weekend was the first point they’d collected since their win over Metz on September 24. Their three games prior to that had all ended in defeat, shoving them down the table.

Clermont Foot have only claimed one win thus far into the current season, defeating bottom side Lyon on October 22. Last weekend saw their brief upturn in form collapse as they lost 0-1 to league leaders Nice, although they did give a good account of themselves.

No side has scored fewer goals this season than Clermont, who have managed just seven. Strasbourg, though, are also amongst Ligue 1’s lowest scorers, with just nine to their name.

With nine games played, Clermont have one less match on the board than most of the teams in Ligue 1. This was because their match against Montpellier on October 8 was called off early due to crowd trouble.

Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot Prediction

This game looks set to be a close encounter between two of Ligue 1’s struggling outfits, but overall, the home side are perhaps the better-equipped team to claim a win.

They looked solid enough in their draw with Rennes last weekend, and seem more capable of both scoring goals and keeping them out than Clermont, even if the away side held off Nice for some time in their last match.

Overall, it’s likely that this game will be a low-scoring one, but the prediction is a narrow home win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont

Strasbourg vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Strasbourg win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Both of these sides are amongst Ligue 1’s lower-scoring and rarely manage more than one goal per game).

Tip 3: Lebo Mothiba to score for Strasbourg – Yes (Mothiba scored last weekend and has three goals thus far).