Strasbourg vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

Saturday sees Strasbourg face off against Clermont in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau. Given both sides still have a lot to play for, this one could prove to be an absolutely pivotal game.

For the hosts, an unlikely spot in European competition for the 2022-23 season is probably on the line. Strasbourg currently sit in sixth place, but are just two points away from Rennes in fifth. If they could leapfrog them, they’d qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Clermont, meanwhile, are in 16th on 36 points – meaning it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could wind up in the relegation play-off spot given 18th placed Saint-Etienne are only five points behind them.

In terms of form, both sides should probably come in with some confidence. Strasbourg have lost just twice in 2022, and are coming off a win over Brest. Clermont, meanwhile, edged out Montpellier at the weekend to give themselves real hope of survival.

Strasbourg vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg have lost just eight games this season, with only champions Paris St. Germain falling to defeat on fewer occasions. Their most recent loss came to Lille on April 24.

Clermont’s Mohamed Bayo has scored 13 goals this season, putting him behind just five other players in the scoring charts – not bad for his first season in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg’s last home game against Clermont came way back in February 2017 in Ligue 2, and worryingly for the home side, they were beaten 0-2. Their last home win over Clermont came over a decade ago, in March 2009.

Clermont have only won two games since the start of March, and have lost a total of six during that same period.

Clermont have scored just 37 goals this season, with only three sides finding the net on fewer occasions.

Strasbourg vs Clermont Prediction

Both sides need to win to further their cause, but based on form, it seems more likely that the home side will come out on top in this one.

Strasbourg have only fallen to defeat twice in 2022, they have a settled formation and first XI, and are strong both in attack and in defense. In this sense, it’s no surprise that they’ve been so successful this season.

Clermont are capable of causing an upset of sorts, but if the home side can keep Mohamed Bayo quiet, it’s not obvious where their goals are going to come from.

Overall, a home victory seems to be the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont

Strasbourg vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Strasbourg win

Tip 2: Game to feature three goals or less – YES (Just two of Strasbourg’s last 14 games have seen more than three goals)

Tip 3: Kevin Gameiro to score for Strasbourg – YES (Gameiro has scored in his last two games)

