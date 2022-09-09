Strasbourg vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2022

Strasbourg will play host to Clermont at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Strasbourg are in 18th place in the standings and look like they might be in for a difficult campaign, as they are winless this season.

Last weekend, they secured a point against Brest after losing to newly promoted Auxerre. While they’ve only been beaten twice in their first six games, they can’t seem to score enough goals, managing just five thus far.

Clermont, meanwhile, have started the season reasonably well, considering it'is just their second in Ligue 1.

They’ve won three of their first six games, beating Reims, Nice and Toulouse. Two of their three defeats have come to Champions League sides Paris St. Germain and Marseille.

Strasbourg vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Just two teams have managed fewer goals than Strasbourg this season, with Nice scoring three and Ajaccio four, while Strasbourg have scored five.

Strasbourg are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 home games in Ligue 1, with their only defeat coming against Monaco on the opening day.

Clermont’s only recent win over Strasbourg came at the Stade de la Meinau in 2017 in a Ligue 2 game, where they ran out 2-0 winners.

Austrian forward Muhammed Cham has scored three goals in his first six games for Clermont.

Strasbourg have not kept a single clean sheet in their opening six games, although they have only conceding seven goals.

Strasbourg vs Clermont Prediction

Despite Strasbourg’s poor start, this is unlikely to be a one-sided game. They have been losing games largely by tight margins, and it looks like a little luck could help them out greatly.

Clermont will be no pushovers, though, as they are a solid team, albeit one that has changed greatly since the 2021-22 campaign.

With that in mind, it’s likely that this game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Clermont

Strasbourg vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Muhammed Cham to score for Clermont – YES (Cham has scored three goals this season already).

Tip 3: Game to see less than 2.5 goals scored – Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals in Strasbourg’s last five league games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav