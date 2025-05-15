Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Strasbourg will host Le Havre at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have been one of the surprise performers in the French top flight this season and are on the verge of confirming a spot in Europe next season as they sit sixth in the table with 57 points.

Ad

They suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against Angers last time out, struggling to create any noteworthy chances despite recording over 70% ball possession. Le Racing are level on points with fourth-placed Lille and will hope they can leapfrog them to the Champions League qualifiers on the closing day.

Le Havre, meanwhile, have struggled for results this season but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status for another year. They were beaten 3-1 by Olympique Marseille in their last match and had a flurry of chances late in the game to reduce the deficit, but failed to convert.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit in the relegation playoff spot with 31 points from 33 matches. Victory on Saturday will see Le Club Doyen avoid automatic relegation and could even secure them a dramatic escape should either Stade Reims or Nantes lose elsewhere.

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two clubs. Strasbourg have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer, with their other six contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Le Havre have conceded 69 goals in Ligue 1 this term. Only Saint-Etienne (74) and relegated Montpellier (76) have shipped more.

Ad

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction

Le Racing's latest result ended a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to put out a response here. They have lost just one home league game all season and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.

Le Club Doyen have won just one of their last five matches and will have their work cut out this weekend. They have been impressive on the road of late, but could see defeat against a significantly stronger side on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Le Havre

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More