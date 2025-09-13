Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Strasbourg and Le Havre return to action in French Ligue 1 when they lock horns at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday. Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with Didier Digard’s men securing their first win of the 2025-26 campaign.
Strasbourg were condemned to their first defeat of the new Ligue 1 campaign just before the international break as they fell to a 3-2 loss against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II on August 31.
Before that, Liam Rosenior’s side were on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions (4W, 2D), a run which saw them secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League group stages following a 3-2 aggregate victory over Danish outfit Brondby in the playoff back in August.
Strasbourg picked up six points from the first nine available in Ligue 1 and sit seventh in the table, three points and five places above this weekend’s visitors.
On the other hand, Le Havre turned in an impressive team display last time out when they secured a 3-1 victory over OGC Nice at the Stade Oceane.
This was a much-needed result for Digard’s men, who had failed to win their previous seven matches across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing five, including consecutive defeats against Monaco and Lens in their first two Ligue 1 matches.
Le Havre have their sights set on securing back-to-back league victories for the first time since edging out Nantes and Montpellier on March 30 and April 6 respectively.
Strasbourg vs Le Havre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Strasbourg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won eight of the previous 16 meetings between the two teams.
- Le Havre have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Digard’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six Ligue 1 away games against Strasbourg, picking up four wins and one draw.
- Strasbourg have lost just one of their 11 Ligue 1 home games in 2025 while picking up eight wins and two draws since the turn of the year.
Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction
While Le Havre will be looking to pick up from where they dropped off against Nice last time out, they face the stern challenge of a well-drilled Strasbourg side who have been near impenetrable at home this year.
Rosenior’s men boast several top talents scattered across all departments of the pitch and we are backing them to come out on top in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Le Havre
Strasbourg vs Le Havre Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)