Strasbourg vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2023

Strasbourg will welcome Lens to the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games in the league last week, as Habib Diarra's 83rd-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 away win over Metz. Following the win, they climbed to sixth place in the league table, just three points behind league leaders Brest.

The visitors recorded their first win of the campaign, securing a comeback home win over Toulouse. César Gelabert opened the scoring for Toulouse in the 33rd minute and Wesley Saïd leveled the scoring just before halftime, opening his goalscoring account for the season.

Morgan Guilavogui bagged the match-winner in the 84th minute as the 2022-23 Ligue 1 runners-up climbed to 16th place in the league table.

Strasbourg vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 108 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 42 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 33 wins while 33 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two Ligue 1 meetings against the hosts last season. They recorded a 2-1 home win and the reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

The visitors finished with the best defensive record in Ligue 1 last season, conceding just 29 goals in 38 games. They have already conceded 12 goals in six games this season.

Alongside last-placed Clermont, Lens are the only two sides yet to keep a clean sheet in Ligue 1 this season.

Strasbourg have won 42 games against Lens, which is their best record against any team.

The hosts are unbeaten at home this season, scoring two goals apiece in three games. The visitors, meanwhile have suffered defeats in their three away games, conceding three goals apiece in these matches.

Strasbourg vs Lens Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc are unbeaten in their last five home games in Ligue 1. They are unbeaten in their last two league outings and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last eight home meetings against the visitors. They have outscored the visitors 7-6 in six games thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding eight goals.

Les Sang et Or are winless in their away games this season, conceding 10 goals in four games while scoring just four times in that period. They recorded their first win of the season last week and will look to continue that form.

Nonetheless, considering Strasbourg's home advantage and the visitors' struggles thus far this season, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Lens

Strasbourg vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Morgan Guilavogui to score or assist any time - Yes