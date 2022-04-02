Strasbourg vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

In their first Ligue 1 game post the international break, Strasbourg will entertain Lens at the Stade de la Meinau.

The hosts are hopeful of a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and currently occupy fifth place in the league standings. In their previous outing, they played out a goalless draw against Lorient and are on a seven-game undefeated run in the league.

Lens trail Les Bleu et Blanc by four points and are in eighth place in the standings. They returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win at home to Clermont Foot before the international break.

Strasbourg vs Lens Head-to-Head

There have been 53 meetings between the two sides across all competitions thus far. The hosts currently enjoy a 20-15 lead in wins, while 18 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both sides secured a win in their away games. Strasbourg secured a 1-0 win at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the reverse fixture. They stand a good chance of securing a league double over their eastern rivals.

Strasbourg form guide (Ligue 1): D-W-D-D-D

Lens form guide (Ligue 1): W-D-L-W-L

Strasbourg vs Lens Team News

Strasbourg

Ismaël Doukouré, Maxime Le Marchand and Nordine Kandil remain sidelined with injuries for the hosts. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has trained with the club but faces a late fitness test.

Adrien Thomasson has not been able to shrug off a thigh injury and will miss the game. Sanjin Prcic has also been ruled out with a knee injury. Lucas Perrin will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand, Ismael Doukoure, Nordine Kandil, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic

Doubtful: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Suspended: Lucas Perrin

Lens

Corentin Jean will miss the game with a knee injury, while Florian Sotoca and Kevin Danso will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Corentin Jean

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Florian Sotoca, Kevin Danso

Strasbourg vs Lens Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels (GK); Karol Fila, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku; Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Ibrahima Sissoko, Anthony Caci, Ludovic Ajorque; Kevin Gameiro, Moïse Sahi

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wuilker Farinez (GK); Jonathan Gradit, Massadio Haïdara, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemysław Frankowski; Gael Kakuta; Ignatius Ganago, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Strasbourg vs Lens Prediction

The hosts are without a loss at home in league fixtures in 2022 while Lens have suffered five of their nine losses this campaign in their travels. The hosts have a better attacking record, outscoring the visiting side 50-45. They also boast a better defensive record, conceding 32 goals against the 39 let in by the visitors.

The home side have just three losses to their name at Sunday's venue and should be able to secure a narrow win over Les Sang et Or.

Prediciton: Strasbourg 1-0 Lens.

