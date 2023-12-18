Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Strasbourg will host Lille at the Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season but are playing well at the moment and are on course to avoid the drop. They beat Lorient 2-1 in their last game, with Dilane Bakwa and Kevin Gameiro getting on the scoresheet in either half before the opponents scored a consolation goal.

Strasbourg sit mid-table in ninth place with 20 points from 16 games. They will be looking to build on their latest results when they play this week.

Lille are also enjoying a strong run of results at the moment and are now pushing for a return to Champions League football. They played out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last match, going a goal down midway through the second half before Jonathan David came off the bench to head home a late equalizer for Les Dogues.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 28 points from 16 matches and will be looking to add to that tally come Wednesday.

Strasbourg vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 91 meetings between Strasbourg and Lille. Both sides have won 35 games apiece while their other 21 matches have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 10.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Lille have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season with a goal concession tally of 12.

Only two of Strasbourg's six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction

Strasbourg are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their eight games prior. They have won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Lille are on a brilliant 15-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 20 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last 10 games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-2 Lille

Strasbourg vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)