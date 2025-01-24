Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Strasbourg will entertain Lille at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have six wins, six losses, and six draws in 18 league games thus far. They are in 10th place in the standings with 24 points, eight fewer than the third-placed visitors.

Les Bleu et Blanc have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins. They played Marseille in Ligue 1 last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Emanuel Emegha broke the deadlock in the first half, and Mason Greenwood leveled the score from the penalty spot in the second half.

Les Dogues saw their unbeaten streak ended after 21 games on Tuesday as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. They hosted Nice in Ligue 1 last week and registered a comeback 2-1 win, thanks to second-half goals from Hákon Arnar Haraldsson and Bafodé Diakité.

Strasbourg vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 103 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings and have a narrow 41-39 lead in wins while 23 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season. They last met in the reverse fixture in September and played to a 3-3 draw.

Strasbourg have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions.

Lille have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 17 goals.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 31-28 in 18 league games this season.

The visitors have drawn five of their last six away games in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in seven games since December. They have suffered just one loss in their eight Ligue 1 home games this season, recording four wins. Interestingly, they have registered just one win in this fixture since 2018.

Dilane Bakwa picked up a knee strain and is unavailable for this match. Alaa Bellaarouch, Moïse Dion, Caleb Wiley, and Thomas Delaine are sidelined with injuries while Eduard Sobol is suspended.

Les Dogues suffered a narrow loss in the Champions League, their first defeat since September, and will look to bounce back here. Six of their last nine Ligue 1 games have ended in draws. They have won four of their last five away meetings against the hosts.

Nabil Bentaleb, Samuel Umtiti, and Tiago Santos are long-term absentees while Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Edon Zhegrova are also unavailable with injuries. Jonathan David and Alexsandro will serve suspensions.

Both teams have been in good touch in Ligue 1 and, considering their recent history, they are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Lille

Strasbourg vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

