Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2022

Strasbourg will entertain Lille at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The home team recorded their first win of the league campaign last time around as goals from Kevin Gameiro and Habib Diallo, alongside Miha Blažič's own goal, helped them to a 3-2 win last Sunday over Angers.

Lille defeated local rivals Lens 1-0 at home, with in-form striker Jonathan David scoring the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 44th minute of the game.

The win helped Strasbourg climb to 14th place in the standings, though they have just eight points to their name. Lille have climbed to seventh place in the league table with a win in the Derby Du Nord over Lens and have 16 points to their name thus far.

Strasbourg vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 90th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. These games have been closely contested as Strasbourg have a narrow 35-33 lead in wins while 21 games have ended in draws.

Lille completed a league double over their southern rivals last season, with a 2-1 away win and a 1-0 home win in April.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Lille's last eight away games in Ligue 1 while Strasbourg have seen over 2.5 goals per game in their last three games in the competition.

Lille have won five of their last six matches against Strasbourg in all competitions.

Strasbourg are winless at home in Ligue 1 this season, suffering two defeats and playing out three draws.

Lille's last two away games in Ligue 1 have ended in 2-1 defeats.

Lille have played just one draw this season, with Montpellier being the only team without a stalemate to their name this term. No team have played more draws than Strasbourg (5) in Ligue 1 this season.

Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc have the third-worst attacking record in the league and might struggle here as they have scored just four goals in their five games on home turf. They have also been winless in Ligue 1 against the visitors since 2017, which is a cause for concern.

OptaJean @OptaJean 44 - Lille have beaten Lens for the 44th time in their history, only winning more against Sochaux (45) in all competitions. Derby. #LOSCRCL 44 - Lille have beaten Lens for the 44th time in their history, only winning more against Sochaux (45) in all competitions. Derby. #LOSCRCL https://t.co/3p6EUQsPQb

Les Dogues have scored and conceded 18 goals this term, which is a testament to their inconsistency in the league thus far. Their last eight games have produced conclusive results, with every win preceded by a loss.

Nonetheless, they have produced solid displays against the hosts in their recent meetings and will likely settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Lille

Strasbourg vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lille to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Jonathan David to score anytime - Yes

