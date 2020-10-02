Strasbourg vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Sunday sees a big game in France’s Ligue 1, as high-flying Lille visit struggling Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg have only won one game thus far into the 2020-21 campaign, and are currently in the drop zone. They are unlikely to pick up any points against Lille, who are unbeaten and sit in second place.

Strasbourg vs Lille Head-to-Head

Last season saw Lille defeat Strasbourg on two occasions, winning 2-0 at home and then 1-2 in the return game at the Stade de la Meinau.

Recent form clearly favours the visitors, too. Strasbourg have already lost four games this season, beginning the campaign with three losses in a row before righting the ship against Dijon. Their last game saw them lose 3-2 to Monaco.

Lille, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-0 win over Nantes and have registered three wins and two draws, giving them 11 points to put them behind Rennes at the top of the table.

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Lille form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Advertisement

Strasbourg vs Lille Team News

Strasbourg will be without goalkeeper Matz Sels, who has an Achilles tendon rupture and will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Abdul Majeed Waris is injured and Lebo Mothiba is also out with a knee problem, but Adrien Lebeau should be fit enough to make the bench.

Injured: Abdul Majeed Waris, Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: Adrien Lebeau

Suspended: None

Lille boss Christophe Galtier should be able to call upon a full-strength squad for this clash, with none of his players suffering from injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Lille Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Bingourou Kamara, Kenny Lala, Mohamed Simakan, Stefan Mitrovic, Lionel Carole, Mehdi Chahiri, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Adrien Thomasson, Dimitri Lienard, Ludovic Ajorque

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Ikone

8️⃣ clean sheets in 2020, more than any other Ligue1 team 👏 pic.twitter.com/0IMzjRrGOh — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) October 1, 2020

Advertisement

Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction

Strasbourg have the home advantage here but it’s unlikely that they will be able to pick up a win. Lille have been in tremendous form thus far in 2020-21, and have only conceded two league goals due to their mean defence.

In attack, they also have the players to hurt Strasbourg in the form of Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba, and with the home side’s defensive struggles, it’s hard not to imagine Christophe Galtier’s side scoring a few goals.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-2 Lille