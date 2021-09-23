Strasbourg vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Strasbourg face current champions Lille in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg are coming off back-to-back wins that have moved them into the top half, while Lille are looking to build on their recent win over Reims.

Can the champions pick up another victory or will Strasbourg hand them their fourth defeat of the season?

Strasbourg vs Lille Head-to-Head

Strasbourg looked set for a testing campaign when they lost their first two games, but three victories from their next five have pushed them up the table.

Right now they’re on a two-match winning run, impressively beating Metz 3-0 and Lens 0-1.

Depending on other results, a win here could move Julien Stephan’s side into the top six.

Meanwhile, Lille picked up just their second win of the campaign this Wednesday over Reims, defeating them 2-1.

It’s been a largely terrible start for the reigning champions, as they’ve already suffered three losses and haven’t gotten close to the form that won them the title last season.

However, a win here could definitely kickstart a good run for Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side.

Last season, Lille won this fixture 0-3, while the other match between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Strasbourg form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Lille form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Strasbourg vs Lille Team News

Strasbourg

Injuries are likely to sideline Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Moise Sahi Dion and Lebo Mothiba for the game, although the latter two could soon return.

Injured: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Doubtful: Moise Sahi Dion, Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Lille

Jonathan Bamba and Renato Sanches are both likely to miss out on this game with injuries, but outside of that Lille are at full strength.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Lille Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Alexander Djiku, Gerzino Nyamsi, Maxime Le Marchand, Anthony Caci, Adrien Thomasson, Jean Eudes Aholou, Kevin Gameiro, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Yusuf Yazici, Benjamin Andre, Angel Gomes, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Strasbourg vs Lille Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins, but it’s Strasbourg who have been in better form leading into this game.

Despite this, Lille are probably the superior side on paper, and their win over Reims this week may be just what they need to kickstart their campaign.

With that in mind, a tight victory for the away side is the prediction.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Lille

