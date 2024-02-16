Strasbourg vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18 2024

Strasbourg face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday (February 18).

Strasbourg are currently positioned in 10th in the league table, while Lorient are in 16th, the league position that will eventually lead to the relegation play-off.

So can Lorient gain some valuable points this weekend in their fight for survival, or will Strasbourg brush them aside?

Strasbourg vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed. Strasbourg won their last meeting with Lorient 1-2, but prior to that, they hadn’t beaten them in three attempts dating back to 2021. Strasbourg’s last home win over Lorient was a thumping one, though – a 4-0 victory in 2021.

After putting together a three-game winning streak in December, Strasbourg’s form has slipped lately. They are now winless in the league in their last four, and have fallen to defeat in their last two matches.

In contrast to this, Lorient have actually hit form in recent games, winning their last two and drawing the one before that. They have also scored seven goals across those three matches, too.

Lorient’s issue this season has not been with scoring, though, it has been with preventing goals going in. They have conceded a total of 42 to date, more than any other side in Ligue 1 this season. Their 2-0 win over Reims last weekend was only their third clean sheet in the campaign.

Strasbourg’s best hope for success this season appears to be in the Coupe de France. While their recent league form has been poor, they have progressed into the quarter-finals of the Coupe, scoring ten goals in their three games.

Strasbourg vs Lorient Prediction

With Lorient relatively free-scoring but boasting a terrible defensive record, this match could honestly go either way.

On league position, Strasbourg ought to be favoured, but their recent form in the league has not been good at all.

Overall, then, it’s hard to see either side keeping a clean sheet in this one, making a score draw the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-2 Lorient

Strasbourg vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Lorient have Ligue 1’s worst defensive record, but have been dangerous in front of goal in recent games).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Lorient’s last seven matches have featured at least two goals).