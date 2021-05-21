Strasbourg vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Strasbourg play host to Lorient at the Stade de la Meinau this weekend on the final day of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Neither of these sides are safe from the relegation playoff yet, with Strasbourg in 15th place and Lorient in 17th place.

Only goal difference separates these teams, meaning a point would be enough for Strasbourg. Can they secure survival on the final day, or will Lorient pull off a rescue mission of their own?

Strasbourg vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Mired in the relegation zone in the early part of the season, an upturn in form saw Strasbourg rise as high as 13th in January.

However, their patchy form in recent weeks has meant they’ve dropped back down the table, and with 41 points on the board, they could still slip into the relegation playoff if they lose here.

But Thierry Laurey’s side did defeat Nice 0-2 in an impressive showing last weekend, giving them hope coming into this fixture.

Meanwhile, Lorient have been struggling against the drop all season, with their highest place after the opening five games being 17th.

They have won three of their last four fixtures, though, with the only loss being to Lyon. They will be hopeful of picking up the required win to guarantee survival.

Last weekend, Lorient defeated Metz 2-1 in an impressive showing.

Interestingly, the two sides have only met three times since 2007, with Lorient winning two of those games and the third ending in a draw.

Strasbourg form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Lorient form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Strasbourg vs Lorient Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have goalkeeper Matz Sels out due to COVID-19, while four other players are injured and one is suspended.

Injured: Idriss Saadi, Abdul Majeed Waris, Mohamed Simakan, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: Matz Sels

Suspended: Jean-Eudes Aholou

Lorient

Five Lorient players are expected to miss this game, including midfielder Quentin Boisgard.

Injured: Quentin Boisgard

Doubtful: Jonathan Delaplace, Tiago Ilori, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Lorient Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Eiji Kawashima, Frederic Guilbert, Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Adrien Thomasson, Ibrahima Sissoko, Dimitri Lienard, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi, Trevoh Chalobah, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Jerome Hergault, Enzo Le Fee, Armand Lauriente, Laurent Abergel, Vincent Le Goff, Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa

Strasbourg vs Lorient Prediction

Both sides will be looking for a win. However, they’ll also believe that a point will probably be enough to keep them safe, as Brest – who are level with them on points – are set to face Paris St. Germain.

That could mean that we see somewhat of a damp squib here, with both sides holding back somewhat for fear of losing.

With that in mind, expect a draw from this one.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Lorient