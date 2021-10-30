Strasbourg vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Strasbourg and Lorient at the Stade de la Meinau.

Just one point and one place separates these sides in the table, with Lorient in 11th and Strasbourg in 12th.

So which of these mid-table sides can pick up a positive result this weekend?

After a poor start to their campaign, Strasbourg have improved their form in recent weeks.

They’ve now lost just two of their last six games, while picking up three wins in the process.

Last weekend saw them fall to defeat against Rennes. But Rennes are currently one of Ligue 1’s form sides, meaning Strasbourg fans should not be too disheartened.

Lorient meanwhile have not won a match since September 22nd, but despite this, they’ve proven hard to beat.

Christophe Pelissier’s side have lost just once in their last eight games and have only fallen to defeat twice thus far in the current season.

Lorient have shown a solid defense thus far, but with just 12 goals scored, they have been profligate too.

Strasbourg vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Historically, this fixture favors Lorient, who have not lost to Strasbourg in four meetings. The six matches played between the two teams have been equally divided into two wins apiece and two draws.

Strasbourg form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Lorient form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Strasbourg vs Lorient Team News

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand is suspended for Strasbourg, while three others are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Karol Fila, Lebo Mothiba, Kevin Gameiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maxime Le Marchand

Lorient

Stephane Diarra is out for this game, while Armand Lauriente and Jeremy Morel will likely face a race against time to be fit as well.

Injured: Stephane Diarra

Doubtful: Armand Lauriente, Jeremy Morel

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Lorient Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Dimitri Lienard, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Lorient predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Nardi, Jerome Hergault, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Vincent Le Goff, Quentin Boisgard, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Adrian Grbic, Terem Moffi

Strasbourg vs Lorient Prediction

This one should be a closely matched game, and it’s tricky to see who will have the advantage.

However, Lorient’s defense has looked slightly stronger than their opponents’ thus far this season, and could prove to be the difference.

A tight away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-1 Lorient

