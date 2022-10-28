Strasbourg vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Strasbourg will entertain Marseille at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts have endured a slow start to their season, winning just once in 12 games. They're 16th in the standings, only above Brest and Auxerre on goal difference. Strasbourg overturned a two-goal deficit against Toulouse in their last outing, with Kevin Gameiro and Lebo Mothiba strikes helping them secure a point in a 2-2 draw.

Marseille, meanwhile, have lost three games, including a narrow 1-0 defeat against Lens at home. Their poor form continued in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, as they fell 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, with Matteo Guendouzi netting a consolation strike. Marseille will take on Tottenham Hotspur on matchday six, a game that will determine who goes through to the knockouts.

Les Phoceens have slipped to fifth in the Ligue 1 standings and will look to snap their losing streak to return to the top four.

Strasbourg vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 104th meeting between the two teams. Marseille lead 46-28 in wins, while 29 games have ended in draws.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 15 games against Strasbourg across competitions, winning both meetings last season by a combined 6-0 scoreline.

Strasbourg have lost their last two home games against Marseille, failing to score in both games. They have just scored just once in their last five meetings against Les Phoceens.

Strasbourg have conceded at least twice in their last five Ligue 1 games.

The hosts have the fewest wins (1) in Ligue 1 this season, while no team has played more draws (6) than them this season.

Strasbourg vs Marseille Prediction

Strasbourg have not scored in two of their last three home games and have just one goal in their last five meetings against Marseille. The visitors have scored nine goals in their five away games in the league and will fancy their chances of continuing that trend.

While Marseille have been the better team in recent meetings, they might choose to focus on their Champions League clash with Tottenham and rest a few key players. A low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Marseille.

Strasbourg vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Kevin Gameiro to score any time - Yes

