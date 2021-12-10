Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau between Strasbourg and Marseille.

Free-scoring Strasbourg have climbed up to sixth in the table, while Marseille are also flying high in third place.

Which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Marseille Head-to-Head

After a tricky start, Strasbourg have quickly become one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages this season, rising up into sixth place in recent weeks.

Julien Stephan’s side have become free-scoring as of late, with only Paris St. Germain managing to plunder more than their 34 goals – with forward Ludovic Ajorque responsible for nine of them.

Their most recent games, meanwhile, have seen them defeat Nice 0-3 and Bordeaux 5-2 in a pair of genuinely outstanding performances.

Marseille’s recent form has been strong in its own right, with their 1-2 loss to Brest last weekend being their first defeat since early October.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have not been Ligue 1’s highest scorers thus far – managing just 23 goals – but with only 14 conceded, they do boast one of the competition’s toughest defenses.

They also picked up a 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow this week – but it was not enough to stop them from slipping from the Europa League into the Europa Conference League.

Recent results between these sides favor Marseille, as Strasbourg have not beaten them since a cup game in December 2018.

Strasbourg form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Marseille form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Strasbourg vs Marseille Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have just two players out for this game, with Maxime Le Marchand and Lebo Mothiba set to miss out.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille have no reported injuries leading into this game, and none of their players are suspended – giving them a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Marseille Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ibrahima Sissoko, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Marseille predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Camara, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Strasbourg vs Marseille Prediction

This should be a difficult game to call, as it features one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attacking sides against one of its toughest defenses.

Strasbourg have probably been in better form of late, but Marseille are also the best side they’ve faced in some time.

However, it’s hard to see the away side preventing them from scoring altogether – meaning this game is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Marseille

