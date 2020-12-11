Strasbourg vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Relegation-battling Strasbourg meet fellow strugglers Metz at the Stade de la Meinau for matchday 14 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

With just 10 points in the bag and nine defeats in total, the Racers are currently 18th in the table and fast emerging as favorites to go down this season.

However, last weekend, they picked up only their third victory of the campaign after an emphatic 4-0 thumping of Nantes on the road. That was the northeastern outfit's biggest win this season.

Metz, who only finished 15th in the top-flight last season, are struggling once again but find themselves near mid-table after four victories and draws each from the opening 13 games.

Strasbourg vs Metz Head-To-Head

In 23 games between these sides, Metz have a clear advantage, winning 13 times and losing only four. Last season, they even pulled off a league double, beating Strasbourg 1-0 at home before clinching a 3-2 victory on the road.

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Metz Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L

Strasbourg vs Metz Team News

Strasbourg will be without striker Lebo Mothiba, who's still recovering from a knee injury he sustained at the start of the campaign in August. Even though goalkeeper Matz Sels is back in training, after a long spell on the sidelines with an Achilles tendon rupture, he may only start on the bench for this match.

Also, centre-back Stefan Mitrovic is available on Sunday after serving his one-match ban in their previous game.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Manuel Cabit, Kevin N'Doram, and Ibrahima Niane continue to be sidelined with injuries. Centre-back John Boye is suspended for the clash after being sent off in the defeat to Lyon last weekend.

Habib Maiga and Fabien Centonze are on four yellow cards each and will face a suspension for the Montpellier trip if they're booked again on Sunday.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Kevin N'Doram, and Ibrahima Niane

Suspended: John Boye

Unavailable: None

Strasbourg vs Metz Predicted XI

Strasbourg (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima; Kenny Lala, Mohamed Simakan, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci; Ibrahima Sissoko, Dimitri Lienard; Habib Diallo, Adrien Thomasson, Mehdi Chahiri; Ludovic Ajorque.

Metz (4-3-3): Marc-Aurele Caillard; Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Mamadou Fofana, Thomas Delaine; Habib Maiga, Pape Matar Sarr, Victorien Angban; Farid Boulaya, Thierry Ambrose, Opa Nguette.

Strasbourg vs Metz Prediction

Strasbourg haven't beaten Metz in more than 10 years, so the latter will feel confident heading into the match. The Racers have been menacing recently, scoring eight times in the last three games, and the visitors might struggle to contain this hot streak. We expect Strasbourg to emerge with a win after 90 minutes.

Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Metz