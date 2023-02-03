Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

Strasbourg host Montpellier at the Stade de la Meinau Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday as both sides aim to bounce back from their latest defeats.

After pulling off a shock 2-1 win over Lyon last month, Le Racing went down consecutively to Toulouse and Rennes.

With just 15 points in the bag and two wins from 21 matches, Mathieu Le Scornet's side are down in 18th position in the league standings and facing relegation.

Montpellier haven't covered themselves in glory either, accruing only five points more than Strasbourg and sitting four places above them.

La Paillade come into the match on the back of a 3-1 home loss to reigning champions PSG, the fourth loss in their last five games and the 13th overall.

The club are without a permanent manager right now, with Olivier Dall'Oglio getting the boot in October after just four wins from their opening 11 games.

Since then, Romain Pitau has been calling the shots in a caretaker role.

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Since being promoted to Ligue 1 in 2017-18 season, Strasbourg have won only two of their 11 encounters with Montpellier.

Strasbourg have two of their last four Ligue 1 home games to Montpellier, one more than in their first 13.

Strasbourg have just 15 points after 21 league games this season - each of 23 teams to have collected as much or fewer have ended their season between 17th place or the 20th.

Montpellier have lost 13 of their 21 league games in 2022-23, their highest tally at this stage of the season.

Montpellier have conceded 43 goals in the top flight, which is their worst tally after 21 league games.

Strasbourg are winless in their last 11 home games in Ligue 1 and have never gone longer without a victory at home in the top-flight.

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction

This is a clash between two struggling teams with one battling relegation and the other hovering precariously above the bottom three.

Strasbourg need the three points more than Montpellier but the visitors aren't going to make it any easier for them.

La Paillade have the quality to inflict more damage on their beleaguered hosts but we expect this tie to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Montpellier

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

