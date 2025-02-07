Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Strasbourg will host Montpellier at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed an overall brilliant campaign despite recent struggles and are now pushing for a first top-half league finish since the 2021-22 season.

They suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stade Rennais in their last league outing before losing 3-1 on home turf to Angers in the last-16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday and will be looking to put out a response this weekend.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have struggled for results all season, with veteran boss Jean-Louis Gasset struggling to steer his side away from relegation zone. They were beaten 2-0 by Lens last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

The visitors sit 17th in the table with just 15 points picked up so far and risk dropping to the bottom of the pile should they fail to win on the road this weekend.

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Strasbourg and Montpellier. The home side have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Montpellier have the worst defensive record in the French top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 46.

Le Racing have conceded 32 goals in Ligue 1 this term, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction

Strasbourg are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their previous eight games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just once on home ground in the league this term and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

La Paillade's latest result ended a run of consecutive victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, lost all but one of their 10 away outings this season and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Montpellier

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)

