Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

Strasbourg face Montpellier in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (September 17).

The hosts are ninth in the league table, while Montpellier are down in 14th after a tricky start to the season. It feels like the kind of game that could go either way. So who will come out on top this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two sides have been mixed, with Montpellier winning three of their last six games and Strasbourg two. However, Strasbourg have won their last two home games against the visitors.

Strasbourg have won both home games this season, beating Lyon 2-1 on the opening day and overcoming Toulouse 2-0. However, they're yet to score away from home.

Montpellier’s only win this season has come on the road. They beat Lyon 4-1 on August 19 but have lost both games since then, scoring once.

With seven goals conceded, Montpellier have one of Ligue 1’s leakiest defences. Only five other teams have conceded more.

Despite Montpellier's struggles, Akor Adams and Musa Al-Taamari have three goals apiece and are among Ligue 1’s top scorers this term.

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction

On paper, this should be a close game, as both teams are quite evenly matched and are capable of overcoming the other.

However, Strasbourg have home advantage. They've been excellent at home this season, winning both games in impressive fashion, conceding once. Considering Montpellier’s leaky defence, it’s safe to give the hosts the edge, but the game might be a lot closer than many expect.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Montpellier

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Strasbourg win

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Strasbourg have scored at least twice in both home games, while Montpellier have only failed to score once.)

Tip 3: Strasbourg to score in the second half – Yes (Strasbourg have not scored in the first half in four games this season.)