Strasbourg vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Meinau as Strasbourg host Montpellier.

Strasbourg are currently in 16th place and are not mathematically safe from relegation yet, while Montpellier are in eighth position.

Can Strasbourg pick up some valuable points in their fight for survival or will Montpellier’s dangerous attack enable them to win?

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

With 38 points to their name and three games to go, Strasbourg are just four points above the relegation playoff spot in Ligue 1.

A win here would probably ensure their safety, but their form has been poor recently and they’ve won just one of their last seven matches.

That win came over fellow strugglers Bordeaux, and they’ve now gone four without a win, including last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Marseille.

Meanwhile, Montpellier looked to be making a push for European qualification with an unbeaten run of 11 games. However, they’ve now lost their last two against Nice and Saint-Etienne.

Michel der Zakarian’s side have been free-scoring this season, with just four sides scoring more than their total of 55.

However, their defense has a lot to answer for, as they have conceded 59 goals – the most in the top half of the table by far.

With a Coupe de France semi-final against Paris St. Germain coming up, it would be understandable if they were to take their eye off the ball here.

Interestingly, Montpellier have beaten Strasbourg twice in 2020-21, once in the Coupe de France and once in the league in a 4-3 thriller in November.

Strasbourg form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Montpellier form guide: D-D-W-L-L

👀 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 !



𝘌𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦 𝘥𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘳𝘦 : #RCSAMHSC pic.twitter.com/jYDcut9dJm — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) May 4, 2021

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have four players injured for this game, with two definitely sidelined and two highly doubtful.

Injured: Mohamed Simakan, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: Idriss Saadi, Abdul Majeed Waris

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Midfielders Teji Savanier and Florent Mollet are suspended for Montpellier, while another four players are expected to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Jordan Ferri, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: Arnaud Souquet

Suspended: Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet

👋 M O R N I N G pic.twitter.com/iL783masMi — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) May 6, 2021

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Nicolas Cozza, Keagan Dolly, Damien Le Tallec, Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Sepe Elye Wahi, Andy Delort

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction

Strasbourg definitely have more to play for here and do have home advantage, but their defense may struggle with Montpellier’s dangerous attack.

The home side have conceded 54 goals this season – less than their opponents here – but they’ll definitely have to be careful.

Given that Strasbourg need to attack and will likely leave the back door open, a high-scoring draw seems like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-2 Montpellier