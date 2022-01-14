Strasbourg vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Sunday sees Strasbourg play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg are currently in 8th place in the table, while Montpellier are riding high in 5th.

So can Strasbourg pull out a win here, or will Montpellier continue their strong run and pick up another three points?

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

The game marks the second time that Strasbourg and Montpellier have faced off in 2022, as the two sides met in the Coupe de France Round of 32 on 2 January, with Montpellier running out 1-0 winners.

Since then, Strasbourg have picked up a 0-2 win over struggling Metz, with goals from Ludovic Ajorque and Jean-Eudes Aholou sending them up into 8th place.

Overall, Strasbourg have been on one of Ligue 1’s better runs in recent months, as they’ve lost just one of their last eight matches, scoring a total of 18 goals in the process.

Montpellier, however, ended 2021 as Ligue 1’s in-form side. They have won their past four league matches, scoring 12 goals while conceding just two in return.

Overall, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side have won seven of their last ten games and appear to be well-equipped for a run at a European spot.

However, this will be their first league game of 2022, as their meeting with Troyes last weekend was canceled due to their opponents dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Recent meetings between these sides – including the game from earlier this month – have favored Montpellier. They’ve won three of their last six meetings with Strasbourg, who last defeated them in September 2019.

Strasbourg form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Montpellier form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Team News

Strasbourg

Goalkeeper Matz Sels is expected to miss out due to COVID-19, while two other players are away at AFCON. Only one of Strasbourg’s squad is injured.

Injured: Maxime le Marchand

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matz Sels, Alexander Djiku, Habib Diallo

Montpellier

Ambroise Oyongo is away at AFCON, while two other players are on the shelf with injuries.

Injured: Maxime Esteve, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ambroise Oyongo

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Eiji Kawashima (GK), Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Ibrahima Sissoko, Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Sanjin Prcic, Anthony Caci, Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin (GK), Junior Sambia, Nicolas Cozza, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi

Strasbourg vs Montpellier Prediction

Both sides have been on good runs as of late, and their meeting in the Coupe de France was a tight game decided by a single goal.

However, an extra week of rest and preparation may have done Montpellier the world of good, and they also have practically a full-strength squad to call upon here.

Therefore, a tight away victory is the prediction.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Montpellier

