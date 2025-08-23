Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

Strasbourg and Nantes will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 round two clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played Stade de la Meinau.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Brondby at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie last week.

They will now turn their focus to the domestic scene and began their league campaign with a 1-0 away win over Metz last weekend. Joaquin Panichelli's 86th-minute strike settled the contest.

Nantes, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to PSG. Vitinha broke the deadlock midway through the second half to seal all three points for the reigning champions.

The loss left the Canaries in 13th spot on zero points. Strasbourg are third with three points.

Strasbourg vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes have 48 wins from the last 98 head-to-head games. Strasbourg were victorious 31 times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Strasbourg claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Strasbourg's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Nantes have won just one of their last seven league games, stretching back to last season (three losses).

Strasbourg's last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nantes have not won their opening away games in a season since 2016 (four losses).

Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction

Strasbourg are fresh off securing their joint-second highest Ligue 1 finish since 1980 last season. They began their domestic campaign on a winning note as they aim to secure consecutive European qualification for the first time since the mid-1990s. They ended last season with seven wins from their final 10 home league games but are now likely to have more focus on their quest to qualify for the Europa Conference League group stages.

Nantes lost their last four pre-season games. They carried this form over into the new season but largely held their own in the narrow defeat to PSG. Luis Castro's side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 Ligue 1 games.

Backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Nantes

Strasbourg vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More