Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

Strasbourg and Nantes will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 round two clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played Stade de la Meinau.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Brondby at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie last week.
They will now turn their focus to the domestic scene and began their league campaign with a 1-0 away win over Metz last weekend. Joaquin Panichelli's 86th-minute strike settled the contest.
Nantes, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to PSG. Vitinha broke the deadlock midway through the second half to seal all three points for the reigning champions.
The loss left the Canaries in 13th spot on zero points. Strasbourg are third with three points.
Strasbourg vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nantes have 48 wins from the last 98 head-to-head games. Strasbourg were victorious 31 times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Strasbourg claimed a 1-0 away win.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Strasbourg's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Nantes have won just one of their last seven league games, stretching back to last season (three losses).
- Strasbourg's last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Nantes have not won their opening away games in a season since 2016 (four losses).
Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction
Strasbourg are fresh off securing their joint-second highest Ligue 1 finish since 1980 last season. They began their domestic campaign on a winning note as they aim to secure consecutive European qualification for the first time since the mid-1990s. They ended last season with seven wins from their final 10 home league games but are now likely to have more focus on their quest to qualify for the Europa Conference League group stages.
Nantes lost their last four pre-season games. They carried this form over into the new season but largely held their own in the narrow defeat to PSG. Luis Castro's side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 Ligue 1 games.
Backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Nantes
Strasbourg vs Nantes Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Strasbourg to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals