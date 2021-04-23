Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Strasbourg and Nantes at the Stade de la Meinau.

Currently in 14th place, Strasbourg are not mathematically safe yet, but aren’t in serious danger either, while Nantes look practically doomed in 19th place.

Strasbourg will hope to confirm their Ligue 1 status with a win and prevent Nantes from pulling off an upset to give them some unlikely hope.

Strasbourg vs Nantes Head-to-Head

With 37 points in the bank, Strasbourg are currently 14th and are six points ahead of 18th place Nimes in the drop zone.

A win here would basically ensure Ligue 1 status for them next season, but they have struggled in recent weeks.

Strasbourg have just one victory in their last five games, a 2-3 win over fellow strugglers Bordeaux.

However, Nantes have won just twice in Ligue 1 since early November, so it’s hardly surprising to see them threatened with relegation.

They are currently on a three-match losing streak, having fallen to Nice, Rennes and Lyon. They have scored more than one goal in a game only twice in 2021.

Advertisement

A win would potentially lift them out of the relegation zone, but they’d still be in deep trouble overall.

The last time Nantes faced Strasbourg, they were hammered 4-0. In fact, they have not beaten Strasbourg in their last four meetings.

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Nantes form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Strasbourg vs Nantes Team News

Strasbourg

Aston Villa loanee Frederic Guilbert is suspended for this game following his red card against Nimes, while four other Strasbourg players are injured.

Injured: Lamine Kone, Abdul Waris, Mohamed Simakan, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Frederic Guilbert

Nantes

Nantes have no players reportedly unavailable for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Strasbourg vs Nantes Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Matz Sels, Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Lionel Carole, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Fabio, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Pedro Chirivella, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly

Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction

This one is tricky to predict as Strasbourg haven’t been in great form, while Nantes are obviously more desperate for points.

While Nantes seem incapable of scoring enough goals to win games at the moment, Strasbourg’s defense has been fairly impressive recently.

With that in mind, a low-scoring home win seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Nantes