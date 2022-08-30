Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Strasbourg will host Nantes at the Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday in the fifth gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

The Blue-and-Whites have struggled this season and are one of five teams in Ligue 1 without a win. They were beaten 1-0 by Auxerre in their last game and will be gutted to have come away with nothing. Strasbourg sit 16th in the league table with just two points from four games.

Nantes, meanwhile, have also had a sluggish start to their campaign but picked up their first win of the season last weekend, beating Toulouse 3-1. Second-half goals from Evann Guessand, Mostafa Mohammed and Moses Simon helped the Canaries overturn a first-half deficit.

The Canaries are 11th in the league table with five points from a maximum of 12. They will now look to pick up consecutive wins to move up the standings.

Strasbourg vs Nantes Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Strasbourg and Nantes. The hosts have won nine of those games, while Nantes have won 14. There have been just two draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Strasbourg won 1-0.

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L

Strasbourg vs Nantes Team News

Strasbourg

The hosts have a fairly lengthy injury list. Nordine Kandil, Gerzino Nyamsi, Karol Fila, Ibrahima Sissoko, Lucas Perrin and Colin Dagba are all injured. Maxime Le Marchand came off injured last time out and could sit this one out.

Injured: Nordine Kandil, Gerzino Nyamsi, Karol Fila, Ibrahima Sissoko, Lucas Perrin, Colin Dagba

Doubtful: Maxime Le Marchand

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nantes

Moses Simon and Quentin Merlin came off injured in the last game and are doubts for this one. Moussa Sissoko remains out with a hamstring injury.

Injured: Moussa Sissoko

Doubtful: Moses Simon, Quentin Merlin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Strasbourg vs Nantes Predicted XIs

Strasbourg (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Alexander Djiku, Ismael Doukoure; Thomas Delaine, Sanjin Prcic, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Dimitiri Lienard; Habib Diallo, Kevin Gameiro

Nantes (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Fabio, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah; Samuel Moutoussamy, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella; Marcus Coco, Evann Guessand, Mostafa Mohamed

Strasbourg vs Nantes Prediction

Strasbourg are winless in their four games this season. They have, however, lost just one league game on home turf this year.

Meanwhile, Nantes' latest result ended their four-game winless streak across competitions. However, they have struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Nantes

