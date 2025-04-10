Strasbourg vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025 

Strasbourg will host Nice at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant season and are pushing for Champions League football as they sit fourth in the league table with 49 points from 28 matches.

They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win away at Stade Reims last time out, with Ismael Doukoure scoring the sole goal of the game after just four minutes to register his first strike for Le Racing since January 2023.

Nice, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in recent games and have rapidly dropped down the league standings as a result. They suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Nantes last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing in both halves.

The visitors now sit sixth in the league table with 47 points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to form in the final weeks of the season to ensure they secure continental football.

Strasbourg vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 meetings between the two clubs. Strasbourg have won 30 of those games while Nice have won 38 times with their other 22 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their previous five.

Both sides have conceded 35 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Lens & Lille (30) and champions Paris Saint-Germain (26) have shipped fewer.

Only one of Strasbourg's seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Strasbourg vs Nice Prediction

Le Racing have won their last five games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last eight. They have won all but one of their last six home league matches and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Nice have lost three of their last four matches after losing just one of their previous eight. They have won just two of their last seven games on the road and could see defeat against an inspired Strasbourg side this weekend.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Nice

Strasbourg vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More