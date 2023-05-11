Strasbourg vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Strasbourg will entertain Nice at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways last week as goals from Habib Diallo and Habib Diarra helped them to a 2-0 away win over Nantes. They have three wins from their last four league games. They are in 14th place in the league table with 35 points to their name.

The visitors recorded their second win in a row last week as second-half goals from Gaëtan Laborde and Terem Moffi helped them defeat Rennes 2-1 at home.

After failing to record a win in seven games in all competitions between March and April, they have recorded two wins in a row, which bodes well for them.

Strasbourg vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 90 times in all competitions since 1948. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 37 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 31 wins while 22 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last four league meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three games in that period.

The last seven meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 league meetings against the visitors since returning to the top flight in 2017.

Eight of the last nine league meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 32 goals in 34 games. The hosts have conceded 55 goals in that period but have outscored the visitors 46-42 this season.

Strasbourg vs Nice Prediction

Le Racing have recorded wins in three of their last four league games and look to be in good touch currently. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four meetings against the visitors. Nice have failed to score in three of their last four away games against the hosts as well.

Les Aiglons have bounced back to winning ways after a winless run between March and April and will be looking to make it three wins in a row. Nonetheless, they have just one in their last five meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and their current form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Nice

Strasbourg vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Habib Diallo to score or assist any time - Yes

