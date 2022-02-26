Strasbourg vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action returns this weekend and will see Strasbourg host Nice at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday evening.

Strasbourg continued their push for Europe last weekend as they played out a 2-2 draw against recently rejuvenated Saint-Etienne. After going behind just four minutes after kickoff, the hosts went ahead via goals from Habib Diallo and Lucas Perrin before their opponents drew level once again.

Strasbourg remain fourth in the league table with 42 points from 25 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they look to strengthen their hold on the European spots.

Nice returned to league action after the winter break with back-to-back defeats but have now shaken that off after beating Angers 1-0 in their last game. Roma loanee Justin Kluivert scored the sole goal of the game with his first league strike of the year.

The visitors sit a place and three points above their weekend opponents in the league table. They will now be looking to build on their latest result and widen the gap between them.

Strasbourg vs Nice Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Strasbourg and Nice. The two teams have won seven games apiece while the other six games have all ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in December. Nice won the game 3-0.

Strasbourg Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Nice Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Strasbourg vs Nice Team News

Strasbourg

Ismael Doukoure and Maxime Le Marchand are both out with injuries and will not be part of the team on Sunday.

Injured: Ismael Doukoure, Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice

The visitors will be without Jordan Amavi and Youcef Atal on Sunday as the full-backs remain out with injuries.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Youcef Atal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Nice Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku; Frederic Guilbert, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Anthony Caci; Kevin Gameiro, Habib Diallo

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Hichem Boudaoui, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert; Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Strasbourg vs Nice Prediction

Strasbourg are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last seven league games, winning five of them. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage at the weekend.

Nice's latest result ended a run of back-to-back league losses, their only defeats in their last 11 games, with the rest being wins. Their away form has been very impressive with just one defeat in eight games on the road and they should therefore be able to pick up a point on Sunday.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Nice

