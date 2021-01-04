Strasbourg vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Two clubs involved in the relegation dogfight face off as RC Strasbourg welcome Nimes to the Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday evening.

The home side are just two points above the drop zone, while the visitors are rooted to the bottom of the French top-flight. This could well be perceived as a relegation six-pointer.

Both clubs have been abysmal at the back this season, and are the two worst defensive teams in the league.

Strasbourg's marginally-better positioning on the league table is due to their attack, which has scored eight more goals than their midweek opponents.

Strasbourg vs Nimes head-to-head

Lebo Mothiba scored twice the last time these two met in the league

These two teams have met on 12 occasions, and Strasbourg have emerged victorious in half of those fixtures. Nimes have only won twice, while the remaining four matches have been drawn.

This fixture last season proved to be a memorable outing for the home side, as Strasbourg ran out 4-1 winners.

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Nimes form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Strasbourg vs Nimes team news

Strasbourg

Strasbourg will be without first-choice keeper Matz Sels as he continues to recover from a long-term injury. South African striker Lebo Mothiba is also unavailable. However, former Sunderland man Lamine Kone could be welcomed back into the team.

Injured: Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: Lamine Kone, Bingourou Kamara

Suspended: None

Nimes

Le Nîmes Olympique vous souhaite une bonne année 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ ! pic.twitter.com/kNqWnsYVcr — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) December 31, 2020

Center-back Loick Landre is edging closer to his return to action, but the match on Wednesday will be too soon. Striker Clement Depres is also unavailable as he recovers from knee surgery.

Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Birger Meling, and Antoine Valerio will also miss out.

Injured: Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Birger Meling, Clemetn Depres, Loick Landre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Florian Miguel

Strasbourg vs Nimes predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-1-1): Eiji Kawashima; Alexander Djiku; Stefan Mitrović; Mohamed Simakan; Lionel Carole; Dimitri Liénard; Jean-Eudes Aholou; Ibrahima Sissoko; Kenny Lala; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Ludovic Ajorque

Nimes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet; Sofiane Alakouch; Kelyan Guessoum; Adilson Malanda; Gaëtan Paquiez; Sidy Sarr; Mattéo Ahlinvi; Zinedine Ferhat; Haris Duljević; Niclas Eliasson; Moussa Kone

Strasbourg vs Nimes prediction

Former Sunderland man Lamine Kone may return to action on Wednesday

Strasbourg are undoubtedly the better of the two sides. Their league position is slightly misleading, given the quality of football they have played at times.

Strasbourg are more than capable of bagging a couple of goals against the worst defenders in the league.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-0 Nimes

