Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023 

Strasbourg will host Olympique Marseille at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured yet another slow start to their league campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a goalless draw against Clermont Foot last time out in Ligue 1, struggling to create enough noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Strasbourg sit 15th in the league table with just 12 points from 11 games. They are one point behind their weekend opponents in 10th place and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Saturday.

Olympique Marseille have not fared much better than their weekend opponents in the league this season, with new boss Gennaro Gattuso struggling to steady the ship.

They were beaten 1-0 by Lens in their last game, conceding from a corner kick in the 90th minute as they fell to a fourth defeat in their last five games against Les Sang et Or.

Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 105 meetings between Strasbourg and Marseille. The hosts have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won 46 times.

There have been 32 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2008.

Marseille are one of three teams in the French top-flight this season yet to win a game on the road.

Strasbourg are the joint-second-lowest scoring side in Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of just nine.

Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Strasbourg are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last five league outings. They are without a win in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Marseille's latest result ended a three-game winless streak across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won just one of their nine away games this season but should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-1 Olympique Marseille

Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)