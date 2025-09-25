Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Strasbourg and Olympique Marseille get round six of French Ligue 1 underway when they square off at the Stade de la Meinau on Friday. Fresh off the back of an impressive victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Roberto Di Zerbi’s men will head into the weekend with confidence as they look to snap their six-game winless run against the hosts.

Strasbourg were forced to work their socks off last Sunday when they held on to see out a narrow 3-2 victory over newly-promoted Paris FC at the Stade Sebastien Charlety.

Liam Rosenior’s side have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since the start of August.

Having finished seventh in the league standings last term, Strasbourg have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, claiming 12 points from the first 15 available to sit fourth in the table, level on points with first-placed AS Monaco.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille secured their first Ligue 1 win over Paris Saint-Germain since September 2020 on Monday when they held on to see out a 1-0 victory when the two sides met at the Orange Velodrome.

Prior to that, De Zerbi’s men kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat against 10-man Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 16.

Marseille have won three of their five Ligue 1 matches so far while losing twice to collect nine points and sit sixth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Lens.

Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 31 meetings between the sides, Marseille boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Strasbourg have picked up just four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Strasbourg are on a six-game unbeaten run against De Zerbi’s men, picking up one win and five draws since a 4-0 loss in May 2022.

Marseille have failed to win seven of their most recent eight Ligue 1 away matches, losing six and claiming one draw since the third week of February.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in 11 of their 12 competitive home games in 2025, picking up nine wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Strasbourg have enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Marseille. De Zerbi’s men showed their mettle on Monday when they secured a hard-earned victory over PSG, and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils at the Stade de la Meinau.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Olympique Marseille

Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the hosts’ last nine games)

