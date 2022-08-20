Strasbourg vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2022

Strasbourg will invite Reims to the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

Both teams are in search of their first wins of the season, as Reims have lost both of their league games while Strasbrough have a loss and draw to their name in their two games.

The hosts bounced back from a 2-1 defeat in their campaign opener against Monaco with a 1-1 draw against Nice. Kevin Gameiro scored the equalizing goal for them after Andy Delort had given the then-hosts an early lead in the first half.

Reims are one of the two teams to have gone without a point to their name in the first two games of the campaign. After a 4-1 defeat against Olympique Marseille in their campaign opener, they conceded four goals again as they suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Clermont Foot last time around.

Strasbourg vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 64 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in this fixture with 29 wins to their name while the hosts have 17 wins against their western rivals. The spoils have been shared 17 times in this fixture, including their two meetings last season, which ended in 1-1 draws.

Reims have lost their last three matches in Ligue 1, conceding at least three goals per game in that period.

Reims recorded a league double over Les Bleu et Blanc while the hosts' last win in this fixture came at Sunday's venue in 2020.

Having conceded four goals apiece in their two league games thus far, Reims have the worst defensive record in their league, while the hosts have conceded three goals thus far.

Strasbourg vs Reims Prediction

The home team have scored a goal apiece in their two league games thus far and should be able to continue that goalscoring form at home. Reims have a lengthy injury list and will also have center-back Emmanuel Agbadou suspended for the game after a red card in the loss against Clermont Foot.

Strasbourg will be looking to make the most of the injury crisis at Reims and we are backing them to secure a win here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Reims

Strasbourg vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Gameiro to score any time - Yes

