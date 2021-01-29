Strasbourg vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This weekend sees action continue in France’s Ligue 1, with Strasbourg hosting Reims at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

Just one place separates these two sides, with Reims in 14th and Strasbourg in 15th. Both teams have 24 points to their name.

Strasbourg vs Reims Head-to-Head

After falling to defeat in their final two matches of 2020, Strasbourg have gotten off to an absolute flyer in the new year.

They won their first three games of 2021, beating Nimes, Lens and Saint-Etienne without conceding a single goal in the process.

However, last weekend saw them frustrated by struggling Dijon, who equalized midway through the second half to secure a 1-1 draw.

Overall though, Strasbourg have lost just two of their last 10 games.

Reims have been on an equally impressive run of late. They’ve suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches, and that came against high-flying Lille.

Most recently, they defeated Brest 1-0, meaning they’ve taken 14 points from a possible 21 since 16 December.

Recent results between these two teams have been largely mixed. Of the last six games, Reims have taken two – including a 2-1 win in November – and Strasbourg have taken two.

Strasbourg form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Reims form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Strasbourg vs Reims Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have Jean Eudes Aholou suspended, while Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi and Mohamed Simakan remain sidelined with injuries. Lebo Mothiba's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Matz Sels, Idriss Saadi, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: Jean Eudes Aholou

Reims

Reims are almost able to call upon a full-strength team here. They have no major injuries to speak of, but Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha and Marshall Munetsi are all in doubt.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha, Marshall Munetsi

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Reims Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima, Kenny Lala, Lamine Kone, Stefan Mitrovic, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Alexander Djiku, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrian Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque

Reims predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Mathieu Cafaro, Moreto Cassama, Xavier Chavalerin, Nathanael Mbuku, Boulaye Dia, Moussa Doumbia

Strasbourg vs Reims Prediction

This is a really close game to call, as both sides have been on a solid run and have looked defensively sound recently.

Reims are perhaps the more dangerous attacking unit, but Strasbourg have proven tricky to break down in recent weeks.

We expect to see a low-scoring draw in this encounter.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Reims