Strasbourg vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Strasbourg face off with Reims at the Stade de la Meinau in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Strasbourg currently sit in eighth place in the table, while Reims are struggling down in 16th after a poor start to the season.

Can Reims pick up a valuable win or will Strasbourg condemn them to more misery?

Strasbourg vs Reims Head-to-Head

After a tricky start to their 2021-22 campaign, Strasbourg have managed to pull themselves up the table in recent weeks following some better form.

They’ve now lost just one of their last five games – a 1-0 defeat at the hands of high-flyers Rennes – and even thrashed Lorient 4-0 on 31 October.

Their most recent fixture saw them draw with Nantes 2-2, with Strasbourg coming from behind twice to secure a point.

Meanwhile, Reims have only won twice in their first 13 Ligue 1 games, leaving them languishing down in the lower reaches of the table.

They’ve now gone five games without a win, and three of those five have been losses as they fell to Bordeaux, Troyes and Lens.

Worryingly, Reims have only scored 14 goals all season, with only three sides managing less.

However, they should come into this one with some confidence at least, as they defeated Strasbourg twice last season, and came away from the Stade de la Meinau with a 1-0 win.

Strasbourg form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Reims form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Strasbourg vs Reims Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have a number of issues coming into this game, with four players injured and two – including forward Ludovic Ajorque – suspended.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba, Karol Fila, Kevin Gameiro, Jean-Eudes Aholou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ludovic Ajorque, Anthony Caci

Reims

Reims have five players expected to miss out on this game, with Arber Zeneli not set to return until May.

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Fraser Hornby, Marshall Munetsi, Thomas Foket, Fode Doucoure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Reims Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Maxime Le Marchand, Ibrahima Sissoko, Sanjin Prcic, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Dion Moises Sahi

Reims predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Alexis Flips, Moreto Cassama, Azor Matusiwa, Anastasios Donis, Hugo Ekitike, Nathanael Mbuku

Strasbourg vs Reims Prediction

In terms of form, this ought to be a comfortable win for Strasbourg. They’re at home, they’ve been on a solid run, and Reims have been winless for a long time.

However, the home side do have a handful of key players missing, meaning that they might find this harder than they’d like.

Overall, a home win is the prediction, but it could be tight.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Reims

