Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2024

Strasbourg face off with Rennes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday. Strasbourg began their 2024-25 campaign last weekend with a draw away to Montpellier.

After finishing in a mid-table spot last season, they'll be hoping for better this time around.

Rennes, meanwhile, impressed in a 3-0 win over Lyon last weekend. After finishing in a disappointing 10th place last time around, they are looking to get back into European contention.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last meeting between these sides came in late March, and saw Strasbourg run out 2-0 winners. However, they have only beaten Rennes in two of their last six meetings overall.

If pre-season results are anything to go by, Strasbourg fans should be concerned this season. Their side played eight games this summer, losing six of them and drawing two.

In contrast to this, Rennes performed excellently in their pre-season games, winning four games, drawing two and only losing one.

Rennes have seen some serious churn in their squad this summer, selling key players like Enzo le Fee, Desire Doue and Martin Terrier. They have also bought in a number of new faces too, giving them a very different look this season.

If Strasbourg want to improve on their showing last season, they need to score more goals. They were one of just five Ligue 1 sides to score less than 40 in the 2023-24 campaign.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction

Despite Strasbourg enjoying the home advantage here, they'll likely come into this match as underdogs, and for good reason.

Not only was their pre-season form diabolical, but they hardly shone in their draw with Montpellier last weekend. Rennes' win over Lyon, meanwhile, was one of the most impressive of Ligue 1's opening weekend.

When you take into account the firepower of the away side in this game, it's hard not to favor Rennes to claim all three points, even if it's unlikely to be easy for them.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Rennes

Strasbourg vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in six of Rennes' last seven matches in Ligue 1).

Tip 3: Benjamin Bourigeaud to score for Rennes - Yes (Bourigeaud was Rennes' top scorer last season with 15 goals and opened his account for this season last weekend).

