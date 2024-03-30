Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31st 2024

Strasbourg will entertain Rennes at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts have just one win in their last seven games across all competitions and returned to winning ways after six games before the international break. Kevin Gameiro broke the deadlock in the third minute and Emanuel Emegha bagged a second-half brace as they registered a 3-1 away win over Nantes.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss in their last seven games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last two league games, scoring two goals apiece. In their previous outing, goals from Martin Terrier and Benjamin Bourigeaud helped them register a 2-0 home win over Marseille.

The visitors are in eighth place in the league table with a 10-point lead over the hosts, who are in 12th place, with 29 points.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 98 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have a narrow 41-33 lead in wins and 24 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, suffering two losses.

Interestingly, the hosts have just one win in their last nine meetings against the visitors, suffering six defeats and failing to score five clean sheets.

The hosts have just one win in Ligue 1 in 2024, with that win coming against Nantes earlier this month.

Strasbourg have suffered four consecutive losses at home in Ligue 1, scoring just twice while conceding nine times.

Rennes have suffered just one loss in their last 10 away games in all competitions, recording six wins.

Interestingly, the hosts have scored the most goals in Ligue 1 against the visitors (138).

Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc have endured a poor run of form recently, with just two wins in their last 10 games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three of their last five games and might struggle here. They have suffered four consecutive losses at home in Ligue 1, failing to score in the last two.

Head coach Patrick Vieira remains without the services of Ângelo and Lebo Mothiba through injuries, while the involvement of Moïse Sahi and Ismaël Doukouré is doubtful.

Les Rouge et Noirs have suffered just two losses in their last 17 games across all competitions, with one of them coming at home. They have won two of their last three meetings against the hosts, scoring seven goals while conceding twice, and will look to build on that form. They travel to Strasbourg without Adrien Truffert and Ludovic Blas, who are suspended while Mahamadou Nagida is out with an injury.

Considering the hosts' poor run of form recently and the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, Rennes are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Rennes

Strasbourg vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Benjamin Bourigeaud to score or assist anytime - Yes.