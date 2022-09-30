Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Strasbourg will entertain Rennes at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, as the two clubs resume their league campaigns after the international break.

The hosts have struggled to get their campaign underway as they are the only side without a win in Ligue 1 thus far. Nonetheless, having played five draws, they are in 18th place in the standings. Their three-game unbeaten run came to an end last time around with a 2-1 defeat at Montpellier.

Rennes have enjoyed a relatively good start to their league campaign and are in eighth place in the standings with 12 points to their name. They are on a four-game unbeaten run at the moment, playing out a 1-1 draw against Marseille in their previous outing.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 90 times across all competitions. The visitors have a 38-30 lead in wins while 22 games have ended in draws. Strasbourg recorded a 2-1 win when the two sides last met at Saturday's venue in April.

Strasbourg have one loss in their home games this term while playing out three draws. Rennes' away form is identical to that of Strasbourg's home form, with a loss and three draws in their travels this term.

Strasbourg have drawn their last three home games in Ligue 1 while Rennes have failed to win their last seven away games in the competition.

Rennes have failed to win their last two games against the hosts at Saturday's venue.

Strasbourg have played five draws this season, the most by any team in Ligue 1. Rennes have drawn three games this season, with only Nantes (4) and Strasbourg recording more draws.

Three of Strasbourg's four home games have produced less than 2.5 goals while three of Rennes' four away games have seen fewer than 2.5 goals.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction

Le Racing have endured a slow start to their league campaign and their lack of goals is expected to be their undoing here. They have scored just six goals thus far and have conceded nine times.

Les Rouge et Noir have a respectable goal tally of 14 goals and have a slightly better defensive record than the hosts as well, having conceded eight goals. They are winless in their travels and will likely settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Rennes

Strasbourg vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Terrier to score or assist any time - Yes

