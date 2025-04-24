Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Strasbourg host Saint-Etienne at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in Ligue 1. The hosts are on the hunt for continental football in their first season under head coach Liam Rosenior.

Ad

They drew goalless with Monaco last time out after losing their five previous contests against Les Monegasques. Strasbourg are seventh in the points table, four points behind second-placed Olympique Marseille.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais last weekend, with 20-year-old Lucas Stassin scoring a brilliant brace before Lyon pulled one back in the final 15 minutes.

Saint-Etienne are 17th in the league table but are three points away from safety.

Ad

Trending

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 meetings between Strasbourg and Saint-Etienne, who lead 40-33.

Saint-Etienne won 2-0 earlier in the season, ending aa three-game winless streak in the fixture.

Strasbourg have managed one clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture.

Les Verts have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, with 68 goals conceded in 30 games.

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Strasbourg are on a brilliant 10-game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 and have lost once in the competition since December. They are undefeated in eight home league games.

Ad

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They, however, have the second-worst away record in the division this term and could come up short against the hosts this weekend.

Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Saint-Etienne

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Le Racing's last eight home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of Saint-Etienne's last nine matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More