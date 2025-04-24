Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Strasbourg host Saint-Etienne at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in Ligue 1. The hosts are on the hunt for continental football in their first season under head coach Liam Rosenior.
They drew goalless with Monaco last time out after losing their five previous contests against Les Monegasques. Strasbourg are seventh in the points table, four points behind second-placed Olympique Marseille.
Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais last weekend, with 20-year-old Lucas Stassin scoring a brilliant brace before Lyon pulled one back in the final 15 minutes.
Saint-Etienne are 17th in the league table but are three points away from safety.
Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 103 meetings between Strasbourg and Saint-Etienne, who lead 40-33.
- Saint-Etienne won 2-0 earlier in the season, ending aa three-game winless streak in the fixture.
- Strasbourg have managed one clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture.
- Les Verts have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, with 68 goals conceded in 30 games.
Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Prediction
Strasbourg are on a brilliant 10-game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 and have lost once in the competition since December. They are undefeated in eight home league games.
Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They, however, have the second-worst away record in the division this term and could come up short against the hosts this weekend.
Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Saint-Etienne
Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Le Racing's last eight home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of Saint-Etienne's last nine matches.)