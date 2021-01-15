Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in France’s Ligue 1 this weekend, with Strasbourg facing off against Saint-Etienne in a battle of the strugglers on Sunday.

Strasbourg are currently in 15th place on the table, one spot above Saint-Etienne, making this one a vital game for both sides.

A win for the visitors would send them above Strasbourg in the table, but a victory for the hosts could elevate them into 13th, far away from danger.

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Strasbourg’s form has been excellent recently, allowing them to move up the table and away from relegation zone. Their campaign started terribly, when they lost six of their first seven games.

They’ve now lost just two of their last eight, and have started 2021 with two back-to-back wins, most recently defeating Lens 1-0.

Strasbourg’s defence was very questionable in the earlier part of the season. They’ve conceded a worrying 32 goals, but they’ve tightened up recently, conceding six in their last seven matches.

Saint-Etienne have done the exact opposite in that a strong start has been followed by a horrendous loss of form.

They won their opening three matches, and even beat Marseille. Since that win in September, however, they’ve won just one of their last 16 games.

That win came over Bordeaux on 16 December, although it is worth noting that their recent loss to Reims was their first in four games.

Recent results between the two have been mixed. Saint-Etienne won the most recent game last September, but Strasbourg came out on top in the game prior to that.

Strasbourg form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Saint-Etienne form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have a total of six injury concerns heading into this game. Mohamed Simakan is definitely out with a knee injury, while Bingourou Kamara, Lamine Kone, Idriss Saadi, Lebo Mothiba and Matz Sels are all doubtful.

Injured: Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Bingourou Kamara, Lamine Kone, Idriss Saadi, Lebo Mothiba, Matz Sels

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne also have a number of injuries to deal with. Yvann Macon is out for the season with an ACL tear, while Gabriel Silva, Wahbi Khazri and Yvan Neyou Noupa are all doubtful. Meanwhile, Timothee Kolodziejczak may be able to return following a bout of illness.

Injured: Yvann Macon

Doubtful: Gabriel Silva, Wahbi Khazri, Yvan Neyou Noupa, Timothee Kolodziejczak

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eiji Kawashima, Kenny Lala, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Anthony Caci, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Habib Diallo, Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ludovic Ajorque

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin, Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Panagiotis Retsos, Miguel Trauco, Arnaud Nordin, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Zaydou Youssouf, Adil Aouchiche, Ryad Boudebouz, Denis Bouanga

Strasbourg vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

This would typically be a tight match to call, but in terms of form, Strasbourg have to be the favorites. Saint-Etienne have been on an awful run for a long time, and their recent loss to Reims knocked them back following a slight upturn in fortunes.

With Strasbourg’s attacking talent in mind, we are predicting a win for the home side.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-0 Saint-Etienne